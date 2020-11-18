The Georgia Bureau of Investigation completed its investigation into the Sept. 19 shooting death of a 33-year-Brunswick man by a city police officer, and the bureau’s findings are now in the hands of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Charles Eric Moses Jr. was shot by a Brunswick police officer shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Monck and Grant streets, according to the GBI. Moses was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
GBI agents said in an initial statement released Sept. 20 that Moses shot first at police during a foot pursuit, after which Brunswick Police Lt. Donald Babbin returned fire and shot Moses.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones immediately contacted the GBI to investigate and placed Babbin on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.
The GBI completed its investigation into the shooting on Nov. 9 and handed it over to the Brunswick DA’s office, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.
The Brunswick DA is still reviewing the GBI’s findings, DA spokesman Mark Spaulding said. He would not speculate on when the DA’s review would be complete.
The deadly incident began when a Brunswick patrol officer spotted a speeding vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the GBI said. Police officers were searching for the suspect vehicle when they spotted Moses walking, the GBI said in its initial statement.
The GBI said Moses ran when he saw the police officers.
Multiple officers pursued on foot, including Babbin, the GBI said.
The GBI said Moses “fired numerous shots in the direction” of the officers. Babbin returned fire and shot Moses, the GBI said.
Police recovered a firearm at the scene, the GBI said.
Moses had an extensive arrest record in Glynn County, records at Glynn County Courthouse show. His arrests include charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A member of the Brunswick Police Department since 2006, Babbin’s personnel file includes some disciplinary issues. In April 2016, Babbin pulled out his cellphone and mimicked taking video of a citizen who was inside a vehicle videotaping a Brunswick police arrest at the Glynnvilla Apartment complex. That person ultimately was arrested for having a suspended driver’s license.
A sergeant at the time, Babbin was counseled for using his cellphone in such a manner, the disciplinary report said.
Babbin was counseled again after using the F-word in a crowded restaurant during a credit card fraud investigation in January 2011. He was found at fault for a fender bender involving his squad car in a restaurant parking lot in July 2016 and paid $85 in damages.
As a rookie with the police department, Babbin was reprimanded for oversleeping and missing the start of his shift.
Perhaps no one is more anxious for the results of the GBI’s investigation than Tevona Moses, the widow of Charles “C.J.” Moses. In the year they were married and the three years that they dated, Tevona Moses got to know a man who was much different than court records or the GBI’s initial statement would indicate, she said.
He worked for a temp company and at a vehicle maintenance shop before the COVID-19 pandemic put him out of work, she said.
“He was a great person,” Tevona Moses said. “He was outgoing and very loving, very family oriented. He would do what he could for anybody.”
Tevona Moses has trouble sleeping most nights since the day of the fatal shooting. She believes the final investigation into the shooting that killed her husband might tell a different story than the GBI’s initial statement, she said.
“You had this ‘vicious man,’ that they said, quote-unquote, shot at the police,” Tevona Moses said. “But we don’t really know that that’s what all happened. The case has not been closed yet. To say that it is is absolutely not true.”