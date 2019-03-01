A 20-year-old Florida woman incurred “multiple” gunshot wounds during a fatal traffic stop Tuesday morning in McIntosh County, in which a state patrolman opened fire after she struck him while driving away, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday.
Sasha Ann Pishko of Clermont, Fla., died at the scene.
Her official cause of death is pending completion of an autopsy by the medical examiner at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah, said Richard Dial, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the GBI’s Kingsland Office.
The GBI identified the Georgia State Patrol officer who shot her as Trooper 1st Class Glen Walters. State patrol officials said Walters has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the GBI conducts an independent investigation of the incident, as is standard in shootings involving law enforcement.
The incident began around 9:21 a.m. Tuesday when Walters stopped Pishko for a traffic violation in the southbound lane of Interstate-95 near exit 61 in McIntosh County, according to the GBI. Piskho then attempted to drive away from the stop, striking Walters with the vehicle in the process. She was driving an older model Mercury Grand Marquis, Dial said.
Walters then fired several times at the vehicle, after which it crashed, the GBI said.
“She was hit multiple times,” Dial said. “She suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but the actual cause of death is up to the medical examiner to determine. She was stopped for a traffic offense, that is all we’re releasing at this point.”
Walters was treated for minor injuries, Dial said.