A 20-year-old Florida woman died Tuesday morning after being shot at by a Georgia State Patrol trooper, who was initially struck by the woman’s vehicle as she drove away from a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County, according the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Sasha Ann Pishko of Clermont, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 near exit 61, said Stacy Carson, Agent in Charge of the GBI Office in Kingsland. Exit 61 is north of Darien.
The incident began about 9:21 a.m., when the trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that Pishko was driving, Carson said. After initially stopping, Pishko drove away, striking the trooper with her vehicle. The trooper then “fired multiple rounds into the vehicle,” Carson said.
Pishko’s vehicle went a short distance, then crashed, Carson said. That is where Pishka died.
The trooper was treated for minor injuries, Carson said.
An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI crime lab in Savannah to determine the cause of Pishko’s death, Carson said.
As is standard in such shootings involving law enforcement officers, the GBI is conducting an independent investigation of the incident. When complete, its findings will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Richmond Hill.
The trooper’s name and his present status of duty is not known. The Georgia State Patrol public information office in Atlanta referred all questions to the GBI.