Ahmaud Arbery went for a Sunday jog but was soon running for his life in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on the afternoon of Feb. 23.
That is how prosecutors and state investigators described the final moments of Arbery’s life, desperately trying to escape as armed white men in pickup trucks pursued him through the neighborhood. Arbery was black.
In opening statements of the probable cause hearing Thursday at the Glynn County Courthouse for the three men charged in Arbery’s killing, Cobb County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans said the 25-year-old “was chased, hunted down and executed.”
After six hours of testimony, Glynn County Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell quietly bound all three men over to Superior Court for trial. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, is charged with felony murder and criminal intent to commit false imprisonment.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the three defendants appeared via video from the Glynn County Detention Center. The McMichaels were visible on computer screens inside the courtroom; Bryan’s attorney opted to keep him offscreen.
GBI Special Agent Richard Dial, the lead investigator in the Arbery case, described a scene in which Arbery was pursued relentlessly, cut off from escape and ultimately shot dead by Travis McMichael.
“They decided he was someplace he shouldn’t be and they were trying to catch him,” Dial said.
Dial spent the entire hearing on the witness stand, tirelessly answering a litany of questions from Evans as well as three defense attorneys.
Though Travis McMichael pulled the trigger, the prosecution argues that Gregory McMichael and Bryan are equally culpable of felony murder because they allegedly committed crimes that resulted in his death.
“They used their trucks to corral and pursue an unarmed citizen running through a public neighborhood for no good reason at all,” Evans said. “He was hunted, he was targeted and gunned down in the street.”
An avid runner, Arbery lived with his mother in a neighborhood about 2 miles away from the Satilla Shores community, located in southern Glynn County off U.S. 17.
Some Satilla Shores residents told GBI investigators they had seen Arbery running through the neighborhood previously, Dial said.
The point of deadly contention centered around a house under construction at 220 Satilla Drive, just down the street from where Travis and Gregory McMichael lived. The unfinished structure is owned by Larry English, who lives elsewhere in Georgia but had surveillance video on the property. On the night of Feb. 11, the video detected a person entering the structure, which is accessible through open garage bay doors. English called police but noted the person did not take anything. Gregory McMichael also viewed the Feb. 11 video.
Arbery was on a run Feb. 23 when he turned into the Satilla Shores neighborhood around 1 p.m. He stepped into the house under construction. A neighbor across the street called 911 at 1:08 p.m. after seeing Arbery enter the structure, Dial said. Arbery stepped back out of the house shortly after, having committed no crime, Dial said.
He continued jogging.
Gregory McMichael was outside working on his boat when he saw Arbery run by, Dial said. Gregory McMichael ran inside and hailed his son.
Gregory McMichael had a “gut instinct that this person has been responsible for various crimes going on in the neighborhood,” Dial said, adding that a check of police records showed two auto burglaries and a theft in Satilla Shores in the preceding six months.
Travis McMichael grabbed a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun. Gregory McMichael grabbed a .357 magnum handgun, Dial said. It was the gun he had carried as a Glynn County policeman, he would later tell responding police officers.
At this point, police already were responding to the previous 911 call, Dial noted. The McMichaels got into a Ford F-150 pickup truck and went in pursuit of Arbery, Dial said.
“But for Mr. McMichael walking into his home and telling his son to ‘arm up,’ Mr. Arbery would be alive today,” Evans said.
Bryan was working on his porch at 307 Burford Road when he saw the McMichaels drive by in pursuit of Arbery, Dial said. “He yells to them, ‘Do you got this?’” Dial said.
That is when Bryan got into his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado to join the chase, Dial said. There is no indication Bryan was armed, he said.
Meanwhile, the McMichaels had tried to cut off Arbery’s path farther up the road. They hailed for him to stop, saying they wanted to talk.
Arbery switched directions and began running back down Burford Road, back toward Satilla Drive and the neighborhood’s exit, Dial said. Bryan was just pulling out of his driveway, when he saw Arbery running back down the road. Dial said Bryan attempted to block Arbery’s path, forcing Arbery to cut into a drainage swale on the side of the road to run around him.
Bryan told Glynn County police he made several subsequent attempts to block Arbery’s path with his pickup truck, Dial said.
“Mr. Arbery was blocked before he could exit the neighborhood,” Dial said. “He tried to stop Mr. Arbery several times.”
Arbery ultimately was trapped between the two pickup trucks on Holmes Road, Bryan videoing the deadly confrontation with his cellphone as he drove behind Arbery.
Arbery came upon the McMichaels’ pickup truck, stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of Holmes Road and Satilla Drive. Travis McMichael stepped out of the driver’s side, shouldered the 12-gauge shotgun and aimed at Arbery as he approached, Dial said. Gregory McMichael was in the back of the truck, pistol in hand.
Gregory McMichael called 911 from the back of the pickup truck at 1:15 p.m., Dial said.
“Stop!” Gregory McMichael can be heard saying. “Watch that. Stop, damn it! Stop!”
The shooting starts shortly after. In one last desperate attempt to escape, Dial said, Arbery ran around the passenger side of the truck. When Travis McMichael met him at the front of the truck, Arbery closed on him and struggled to take the shotgun away. Travis McMichael shot Arbery three times, twice in the chest and once in the wrist.
Police responding to the original 911 call heard the gunfire as they approached, Dial said.
Arbery died on the street at Satilla Drive and Holmes Road. Bryan later told GBI investigators he heard Travis McMichael growl a vulgar racial epithet at the scene, Dial said.
Defense attorney Jason Sheffield asked Dial if he ever considered whether Travis McMichael acted in self defense.
“I don’t believe it was self defense on Travis McMichael’s part,” Dial said. “I do believe it was self defense on Mr. Arbery’s part. I believe he was in a position where he meant to try to get away. When he could not escape, he chose to fight.”
Franklin J. Hogue, attorney for Gregory McMichael, asked Dial how the father could be charged with murder when it was his son who did the shooting.
“He encouraged the final pursuit and the confrontation with Mr. Arbery,” Dial responded. “I don’t believe that he thought Travis McMichael had a shotgun for decorative purposes. I think he knew using it would be a distinct possibility, otherwise why would he have a gun?”
Kevin Gough, attorney for Bryan, asked Dial whether he thought race played a role in the confrontation. “Yes, sir, it did,” he responded.
Racial slurs, including the “N” word, were found on Bryan’s cell phone, Dial said. He noted that Bryan was cooperative with county police as well as GBI investigators.
“We found stuff that I felt showed his viewpoint and racial bias played a role in how he interpreted the situation that was unfolding that day,” Dial said.
Gough argued that Bryan got into a chaotic situation while thinking he was doing the right thing.
“I don’t know if I would use the word, ‘chaos,’” Dial replied. “Pursuit, hunt. I would use those words.”
Gregory McMichael worked as an investigator for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for more than 20 years before retiring in 2019. He worked for seven years as a Glynn County policeman prior to that. This prompted Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson to recuse herself from the case, citing conflict of interest. It went through two more prosecutors before Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr assigned it to the Cobb County DA shortly after the McMichaels’ arrest by GBI agents on May 7.
Bryan, whose cell phone video of the deadly shooting sparked international outrage, was arrested by GBI agents on May 21.