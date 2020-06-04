Ahmaud Arbery went for a Sunday jog but was soon running for his life in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on the afternoon of Feb. 23.
That is how prosecutors and state investigators described the final moments of Arbery's life, desperately trying to escape as armed white men in pickup trucks pursued him through the neighborhood.
In opening statements of the probable cause hearing at the Glynn County Courthouse today for the three men charged in Arbery's killing, Cobb County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans said the 25-year-old "was chased, hunted down and executed."
After six hours of testimony, Glynn County Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell bound all three defendants over to Superior Court for trial. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. William "Roddie" Bryan, 50, is charged with felony murder and criminal intent to commit false imprisonment.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the three men appeared via video from the Glynn County Detention Center. The McMichaels were visible on computer screens inside the courtroom; Bryan's attorney opted to keep him offscreen.
GBI special agent Richard Dial, the lead investigator in the Arbery case, described a scene in which Arbery was pursued relentlessly, cut off from escape and ultimately shot dead by Travis McMichael. It started after Arbery entered a house under construction on Satilla Drive around 1 p.m.
Arbery stepped out of the house and resumed his jog, having committed no crime, Dial said. Gregory McMichael was outside his home nearby when he saw Arbery run down Satilla. Gregory and Travis McMichael then armed themselves, hopped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery because Gregory McMichael had a "gut instinct that this person has been responsible for various crimes going on in the neighborhood," Dial said.
As they pursued Arbery past Bryan's home, Bryan called to the McMichaels to ask if they needed help. He too joined in the pursuit in his pickup truck, Dial said. Both trucks attempted to block Arbery, prompting him to change directions several times in an attempt to get out of the neighborhood, Dial said.
Arbery ultimately was trapped between the two pickup trucks, Bryan videoing the deadly confrontation with his cell phone as he drove behind Arbery.
Arbery came upon the McMichaels' pickup truck stopped in the road up ahead, where Travis McMichael stepped out of the driver's side and pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at Arbery as he approached, Dial said.
In one last desperate attempt to escape, Dial said, Arbery ran around the passenger side of the truck. When Travis McMichael met him at the front of the truck, Arbery struggled to take the shotgun away. He was shot three times and died on the street at Satilla Drive and Holmes Road.
Defense attorney Jason Sheffield asked Dial if he ever considered whether Travis McMichael acted in self defense.
"I don't believe it was self defense on Travis McMichael's part," Dial said. "I do believe it was self defense on Mr. Arbery's part. I believe he was in a position where he meant to try to get away. When he could not escape, he chose to fight."
"I Run With Maud" COVID-19 masks and T-shirts were prominent among throngs of demonstrators who joined clusters of television news crews outside the courthouse.