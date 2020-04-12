A man attempted to torch a woman’s vehicle on Union Street on Sunday morning with a homemade firebomb, prompting city police to evacuate the immediate area for most of the day and call in state bomb squad experts, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squad was called in, employing a remote-controlled robot to retrieve the makeshift firebomb, ending the tense situation at about 5:40 p.m.
The bomb consisted of a large bottle rocket type firework, about 4 to 6 inches in diameter, Jones said. Gas had been poured on the vehicle, and a bottle of accelerant was found beneath the car near the firework, Jones said. Additionally, a large bag containing M-80 fireworks and other large fireworks was retrieved from underneath the vehicle, Jones said.
Although the woman’s home fronts Union Street, the targeted vehicle was parked in back, on Reynolds Street. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived, Jones said.
After the man had placed the firebomb underneath the vehicle, a neighbor came out and spotted him hiding in bushes in the woman’s yard.
Spooked at being detected, the man quickly left the area, Jones said.
“The neighbor saw a dude squatted over in the bushes beside the house,” Jones said. “When she saw him, he took off.
That woman, however, did not call police. Moments later, the woman who owned the targeted vehicle called police after stepping outside and spotting the suspicious package underneath her vehicle and detecting gasoline on it. She called police around 9:41 a.m.
“After assessing the situation, we started evacuating all surrounding homes,” Jones said.
GBI bomb experts also were called upon.
“We didn’t know what it was, if it was a pipe bomb or what,” Jones said. “It looked like something more than fireworks. He set it up to set the car on fire, anyway.”
The man had stayed briefly at the woman’s house, but she had recently “kicked him out,” Jones said. Police suspect the man is in Florida.
An arrest warrant is pending with several charges likely.
At the very least, he will face a charge of criminal attempt to commit arson, Jones said.