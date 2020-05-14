The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reopening a 1985 murder investigation in Camden County at the request of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson.
Johnson learned six weeks ago about new DNA evidence that could free Dennis Perry, 58, the man convicted of the double murder of Harold and Thelma Swain inside the Rising Daughter Baptist Church.
Perry was convicted, even though there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime. He lived in Jonesboro at the time and lawyers said it would be impossible for Perry to drive from metropolitan Atlanta after clocking out of work at 5 p.m. to Camden County in time to commit the murders at 8:45 p.m.
Jurors in the high-profile trial never learned the key witness was paid $12,000 for her role in the conviction.
The new evidence, hairs found in a pair of glasses at the scene of the crime believed to have been worn by the assailant, have been linked to another suspect in the case.
The DNA of the hair matched the DNA of a hair sample given voluntarily by the mother of the new suspect.
The GBI investigation will determine how Johnson responds to a motion by Perry’s lawyers for a new trial.