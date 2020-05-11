The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a 20-year-old man in Liberty County on Sunday, charging him with making threats "against future protests" related to the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Rashawn Smith was charged with the dissemination of information relating to terrorist acts. He was booked into the Liberty County Jail.
Authorities received information around 11:55 p.m. Saturday that Smith made a "Facebook post that contained a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery, a GBI release said. With assistance from the FBI and Liberty County Sheriff's deputies, Smith was apprehended in Midway.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the GBI tips line at 800-597-8477.