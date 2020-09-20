The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will begin investigating a shooting incident Saturday afternoon at the corner of Monck and Grant streets involving a Brunswick Police officer, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
The incident started shortly after 5 p.m. when a Brunswick patrol officer spotted a vehicle speeding excessively, the GBI said in a press release Sunday. Patrol officers were looking for the suspected vehicle when they came upon Charles Eric Moses, Jr., 33, walking. Moses, a Brunswick resident, ran when saw he police officers, the GBI said.
Brunswick police Lt. Donald Babbin was among those who ran after him, the GBI said. The GBI said Moses “fired numerous shots in the direction” of Babbin.
Babbin returned fire and struck Moses, the GBI said.
Moses’ body will undergo an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.
Police recovered a weapon at the scene, the GBI said.
Babbin is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the GBI investigation, Jones said.
One the GBI’s independent investigation is complete, the results will be submitted to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
A Boston native, Babbin joined the Brunswick police force in 2006. He is credited with establishing the police department’s K9 unit, raising $50,000 to outfit the department with four dogs.