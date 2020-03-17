The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Glynn County man who was discovered early Friday in a small building on U.S. 82 where chemicals also were located, according to Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI’s Kingsland office.
Mark Baldridge was found dead before dawn Friday in the backyard structure behind the home at 3501 U.S. 82, Carson said.
Chemicals also were found in the building and GBI investigators will seek to determine whether the chemicals played a role in Baldridge’s death, Carson said.
Glynn County police first responded to the death but contacted the GBI around 8:45 a.m. Friday, Carson said.
Baldridge’s body was taken to the GBI crime lab in Savannah for autopsy.
The GBI is releasing no further information at this time.