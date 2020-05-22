William “Roddie” Bryan did much more than just video the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Satilla Shores, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
GBI investigators say Bryan took an active role in the pursuit of Arbery. The unarmed 25-year-old was jogging through the neighborhood when he was gunned down after a confrontation with Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael.
Bryan followed Arbery in a vehicle during the final moments of the young man’s life, videoing the scene as Arbery was fatally shot three times with buckshot at close range while struggling with Travis McMichael for possession of McMichael’s shotgun. The video was leaked to the public May 5, causing international outrage as it made the rounds of social media.
GBI agents say Bryan actively took part in the pursuit of Arbery. Between 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m., Bryan allegedly made numerous attempts to cut off Arbery’s escape, according to a GBI arrest affidavit.
“The accused did attempt to confine and detain Ahmaud Arbery without legal authority, by utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions during the above time frame, with the intention of confining and detaining Arbery,” the affidavit reads.
Agents arrested Bryan Thursday, charging him with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. GBI agents arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, on May 7, charging both men with felony murder and aggravated assault. All three men remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center.
The GBI is investigating the Arbery shooting in conjunction with Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes. Speaking publicly about the case for the first time Friday, Holmes vowed to “make sure that we find justice,” for Arbery’s family and the community as a whole.
“We are going to make sure that we find justice in this case,” Holmes said during a joint press conference with GBI Director Vic Reynolds in Decatur. “We know that we have a broken family and a broken community down in Brunswick.”
Reynolds said he believes Bryan’s arrest puts all three men behind bars who are responsible for Arbery’s death.
“At this point we feel confident the individuals who needed to be charged have been charged,” Reynolds said.
By Gregory McMichael’s own account of the incident, Bryan tried at least once to cut off Arbery’s path with his vehicle. At one point Arbery changed directions to get away from the McMichaels’ pickup truck “and ‘Roddie’ attempted to block him which was unsuccessful,” the police report said.
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, said earlier this week that his client’s role in the incident was limited to videoing it. “Roddie Bryan is not now, and has never been, more than a witness to the shooting,” Gough said in a statement Monday. “He is not a vigilante.”
GBI investigators say the extent of Bryan’s role in the pursuit of Arbery warrants the felony murder charge. Under state law, Bryan’s alleged participation in a pursuit that ultimately ended in Arbery’s death makes him a participant in felony murder, Reynolds said at Friday’s press conference.
“If we believed he was a witness, we wouldn’t have arrested him,” Reynolds said.
According to the state statue for felony murder, “A person also commits the offense of murder when, in the commission of a felony, he causes the death of another human being irrespective of malice.”
On Friday, Gough reaffirmed his client’s innocence. Gough said he will demand a speedy trial because Bryan will be held “in lockdown 23 hours a day” for his own safety. Gough said he perceives Bryan’s arrest as being politically motivated. He said Bryan has cooperated fully with GBI investigators from the start.
“In response to the statements made by GBI Director Vic Reynolds (Friday) morning, with all due respect, from our perspective it feels like the only thing that has changed since February 23rd, or May 8th, with respect to Roddie Bryan, are the changing political winds,” Gough said in a release Friday. “But we will not rush to judgment.”
Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley was appointed Monday to preside over the case. Judges in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit recused themselves.
Gregory McMichael was an investigator in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for more than 20 years before retiring in March 2019. Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson recused herself immediately from the case.