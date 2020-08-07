A search warrant was executed Thursday at the Brantley County home of a woman who died days after DNA evidence she provided led a judge to overturn a murder conviction that kept a man behind bars more than two decades.
Gladys Sparre was found dead in her home on July 25, two days after Chief Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley ordered the release of Dennis Perry from prison, where he was serving a life sentence.
Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Kingsland, said the search warrant was issued as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting deaths of Harold and Themla Swain in a North Camden County Church in 1985.
Carson said the investigation into the death of Gladys Sparre is ongoing and could not comment on the cause of death.
Her son, Eric Sparre, was questioned during the initial investigation but provided an alibi, though it was never verified. The new DNA evidence that was presented to the court in July from what investigators said was a voluntary hair sample identified her son as a possible suspect.
According to GBI officials, “agents continue to work to determine what involvement Eric Sparre had in the Swain’s deaths.”
Perry, who was arrested in 2000 and convicted in 2003 for the murders, has maintained his innocence the entire time.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the GBI tip line at 800 597-8477.