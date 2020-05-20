Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents conducted a search warrant Tuesday evening at the Satailla Shores home of Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 25-year-old Brunswick resident Ahmaud Arbery, according to a GBI statement released Wednesday.
GBI agents entered the 230 Satilla Drive home at 6:39 p.m. as part of their ongoing investigation into the shooting death. The GBI released no further information.
Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond. The two men armed themselves after Gregory McMichael saw Arbery running down Satilla Drive around 1 p.m. on the Sunday afternoon of Feb. 23. Arbery was an avid jogger, but the McMichaels suspected him of burglary. They pursued him through the neighborhood before Travis exited the vehicle with a shotgun and shot Arbery three times at close range with buckshot as the two men struggled over the gun, according to the GBI. The case went through two area district attorneys' offices before the GBI was called in May 5 to investigate. The GBI arrested the McMichaels at their 230 Satilla Drive home on May 7.