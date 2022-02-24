A man was cleaning the garage of a neighbor who had recently died when he discovered what looked like grenades Wednesday afternoon, prompting an emergency response from Glynn County police, county fire-rescue workers and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's bomb squad, county police said.
In the end, agents with the GBI's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team were "able to successfully neutralize the item" at the home, police reported.
County police responded to a call at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday about possible explosives at a residence on Blythe Island Drive, police said. The man said he encountered possible grenades in the garage of the neighbor who had recently died. Police and fire-rescue squads responded to the home.
The deceased's hobbies and former employment prompted county police to request the GBI's bomb squad. After inspecting the scene, GBI's explosives experts determined it best to destroy the possible grenades at the home.
The GBI performed the task without incident. Police did not elaborate on the deceased's former hobbies or employment.