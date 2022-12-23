The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office announced this month that Companions for Heroes CEO and former Georgia Senate District 3 candidate David Sharpe will not be prosecuted.
“GBI conducted an investigation, and we reviewed the investigative case file,” Brunswick DA Keith Higgins told The News. “My office did some additional investigation, and based on … all of that there is no evidence of any criminal activity by Mr. Sharpe.”
Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI’s Kingsland office, confirmed that the GBI had closed its investigation concurrently with the DA’s office.
Sharpe told The News that the Charities Division of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office had opened an investigation into Companions for Heroes as well. It had closed its case along with the GBI and DA closing theirs.
The charities division could not be reached for comment by press time.
The News reported in August 2020 — during the primary race for Georgia Senate District 3 between Sharpe, Cody Smith and Sheila McNeill, who ultimately won the campaign — that Sharpe and the charity were under investigation by state authorities.
“I appreciate the Georgia Secretary of State, the GBI and District Attorney Keith Higgins’s office for due diligence,” Sharpe said. “The past two and a half years, it’s been extremely difficult on me and my 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter,”
The Companions for Heroes’ mission is to provide “companion animals obtained from shelters and/or rescues, who might otherwise be euthanized, free of charge to active duty military personnel, military veterans and first responders recovering from the psychological challenges they suffered during service to our country,” according to the charity’s website.
It also strives to bring awareness to post-traumatic stress disorders, traumatic brain injury and other challenges suffered by veterans and active-duty military personnel.
“The charity needs to be redeemed,” Sharpe said. “It never deserved this type of hate and criticism, and neither did my two young kids.
“We’re looking to move forward with the new year to come. I give all the glory to God.”