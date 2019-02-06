The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of possible wrongdoing filed against an officer with the Glynn County Police Department, according to Stacy Carson, Agent in Charge for the GBI office Kingsland.
Carson said the GBI investigation began Monday, at the request of Glynn County Police Department Chief John Powell. The officer in question serves on the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team, a unit consisting of county and Brunswick police officers who combat the area's illegal drug trade, Carson said.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Carson would not identify the officer in question, nor disclose the nature of the allegations against the officer.
"I will confirm that Chief Powell has requested us to look into some allegations made against one of his officers," Carson said Wednesday. "I'm not going to say what those allegations are. We're looking right now to determine whether it is even criminal in nature."
Carson said the allegations did not stem from a citizen's complaint, but she would not comment further on the source of the complaint.
"The allegations did not come directly from the public, no," she said. "It is my understanding that the individual is assigned to the drug unit."
Brian Scott, Chief of Staff for the Glynn County Police Department, confirmed that Powell contacted the GBI to investigate one of the department's officers. The county police department is conducting its own investigation into the allegations, Scott said. More information will be released when both investigations are completed, he said.
"At this point, all we can say is that the chief received some information that he felt needed to be investigated," Scott said. "He contacted the GBI and requested an investigation. We are also conducting a separate and parallel investigation. At the conclusion of both investigations, the department is going to be transparent about the outcome and will release all the findings at that time."
As of Wednesday, the officer in question remained on active duty with the department, Scott said.