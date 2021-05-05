The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Concerned Companion Care of Brunswick hardly lived up to the company's name.
After a lengthy investigation into the health care company, GBI agents determined the company's owners showed little concern for their clients, who were among society's most vulnerable in coastal Georgia.
According to the GBI, the company allegedly doctored its records, bilking insurance companies for services never provided to the insured.
Based on an investigation by the GBI, law enforcement made two arrests Friday, said special agent in charge Stacy Carson of the GBI's Kingsland office. Maxine Helen Campbell, 30, of Brunswick and Porchia Flucker, 35, both were charged under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
The two were taken into custody Friday in Glynn County by sheriff deputies and delivered to the Camden County Detention Facility, Carson said.
They were booked on the felony RICO ACT crimes, jail records show.
Both were released after posting a $6,350 bond, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff's Office said.
A third alleged co-conspirator, Mario Mangram, 43, has been behind bars in the Glynn County Detention Center since Feb. 20, charged with possession of drugs, obstruction of the law, littering on a highway, driving with a suspended license and violation of felony probation. His warrant on the RICO charge is pending, Carson said.
Campbell and Flucker co-owned Concerned Companion Care, 5971 U.S. 341, Suite C, in Glynn County. Mangram was an employee, Carson said.
Concerned Companion Care in Brunswick is no longer in operation, she said.
The investigation of alleged fraud stretched from Glynn County to Camden, McIntosh, Ware and Wayne counties, Carson said.
"It all boils down to the fact that these three in some manner participated in insurance fraud," Carson said. "They did this by fraudulently submitting forged and false documents to insurance companies. They did this to receive payment for services their clients did not receive. And, yes, most of their clients were elderly or at risk adults."
Campbell and Flucker allegedly forged numerous signatures of patients who never received services on documents submitted to insurers, according to arrest warrants obtained Wednesday by The News from Camden County Magistrate Court.
In many cases, Campbell and Flucker "submitted fictitious care notes bearing forged signatures of the insured," the heavily-redacted warrants state.
Investigators apparently could find no instances of alleged care that did not involve fraud, the warrant states.
"All the insured parties who were interviewed denied that the signatures on the forms were theirs," the warrants state. "In some cases, purported signatures of people who could not physically sign documents were submitted."
Investigators say the two routinely billed for more hours than actually worked. In some cases, they billed for hours "when they could not have been providing care because the insured party was out of town or in an assisted living facility," the warrants state.
Medical assessments to determine eligibility for benefits were performed by people who were unqualified to do so, the warrants state. "In many cases, (a person) who was not a nurse was identified as the person who performed the medical assessments," the warrants said.
The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, then under DA Jackie Johnson, requested the GBI investigate Concerned Companion Care in February 2019, Carson said.
The alleged fraud and deception took place between May 2018 and February 2019, she said.