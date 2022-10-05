A 35-year-old Brunswick man died of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred while eluding a police traffic stop shortly after midnight Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told The News on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement officials at the scene of the crash at Johnston and 2nd streets initially concluded that Joseph Allen Hodge fatally shot himself in the head after the 12:16 a.m. crash, according to reports obtained by The News.

