The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now officially investigating the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery following a daytime confrontation with an armed father and son on a neighborhood street in southern Glynn County.
In brief tweet released late Tuesday night, the GBI said it is investigating the fatal shooting at the request of Liberty County District Attorney Tom Durden.
Durden, who represents the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, called for a Glynn County grand jury to consider charges against Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael.
The two armed men pursued Arbery for a block in a pickup truck, according to a Glynn County police reports. Travis McMichael stepped out of the truck with a shotgun and confronted Arbery, according to the report and a recently released video. McMichael fired the gun three times during a struggle for the gun, video shows.
Arbery fell to the street after the third shot and died on the scene.
While Durden believes the police evidence warrants charges against both of the McMichael men, he noted a grand jury could not convene until at least June 12 at the earliest due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines.
Hundreds who gathered in a demonstration in the Satilla Shores neighborhood Tuesday evening said that is that not soon enough. The Rev. John D. Perry II, president of the local NAACP, said county police should have made arrests the day of the shooting, based on the information that is now public.
“There are a lot of concerns among community leaders that an arrest was not made sooner in this case,” he said.
Durden could not immediately be reached Tuesday. Stacy Carson, GBI Agent in Charge of the Kingsland Office, told The News that the agency could not comment further at this time.
The statement reads:
“By state law, the GBI does not have original jurisdiction to investigate deaths. We must be requested. This evening DA Tom Durden formally requested our agency to investigate.”