Gator's causeway crossing causes stir

Brunswick police were called Sunday afternoon to the foot of the F.J. Torras Causeway to answer an age-old Low Country question: Why did the alligator cross the road?
Whatever its intentions, this alligator’s actions created quite a stir among motorists and ultimately ended with its capture by a state-licensed trapper, according to Brunswick police. Stretching nearly 10 feet long, the gator came ambling up out of the marsh and onto the pavement near the old Welcome Center on the Brunswick side of the causeway at about 4:13 p.m.
Police first received a call from a concerned citizen who spotted an “alligator walking across the causeway between the old welcome center and the Terry Creek Bridge,” a police report said. One St. Simons Island resident who was returning home from an Easter outing to the mainland had to brake for the gator upon merging onto the causeway from northbound U.S. Highway 17.
Kevin Tandy even snapped a photo of the gator stretching the breadth of entrance lane as it headed from the marsh side of the causeway to the green space where the old Welcome Center building is located.
“Ran into this little guy on my way home from my Office about hour an a half ago,” Tandy wrote above a Facebook photo post of the gator.
But the gator apparently was trying to keep a low profile — at least from the cops. Brunswick officers who responded to the initial gator call could not find a thing.
Moments later, police received yet another call of a gator sighting on the causeway. This time officers found the gator inside the green space “with its head sticking out of the bushes behind the old welcome center,” the report said.
Police contacted state Department of Natural Resources game wardens, who called in a gator trapper from Jesup to deal with the alligator. Police remained on scene to keep curious onlookers at a safe distance.
“Trappers arrived from Jesup a little while later and removed the animal,” the report noted.
The poor gator might have simply been looking for a she-gator to woo. Alligator mating season began this month and will continue through May. The American alligator we encounter here in Coastal Georgia today is something of a living dinosaur, looking and acting pretty much as it did 180 million years ago, according to the Georgia DNR website (www.georgiawildlife.com).
The American alligator was hunted nearly to extinction in the Southeast during the 1950s and ‘60s, but the population rallied through federal and state conservation practices. Today there are somewhere in the neighborhood of 200,000 to 250,000 alligators that call Georgia home.