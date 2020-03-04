Strong foundations can make big dreams become successful realities.
The Gathering Place, a nonprofit founded in 1981 that develops student leaders, has thrived locally through the support of its community.
And at the nonprofit’s annual celebration Tuesday evening, the Gathering Place shared some of its success stories and asked attendees for support in a new endeavor.
“Everything that is seen is the result of the unseen,” said Trudy Cathy White, daughter of the founder of Chick-fil-A and keynote speaker at the event.
The Gathering Place hosted Tuesday its annual “The Main Event for Adults,” a dinner and fundraiser that aims to bring the community together to share the stories of the Gathering Place and raise money to support its local programs.
“This is also a fundraiser for us, so we invite people who have grown up in this community and have been impacted by the Gathering Place here locally,” said Jimmy Gunderman, executive director of the Gathering Place.
More than 700 people registered for this year’s event, held in the Gruber Aviation Hangar at St. Simons Airport.
“It’s interesting. We have 707 people registered tonight,” Gunderman said.
Lucas Ramirez, CEO of the Gathering Place, announced during the event the organization’s new capital campaign for 2020-2021 titled “Launching a Legacy.”
As the organization prepares for its 40th anniversary, the Gathering Place leaders have discussed ways to grow and sustain its ministries. Ramirez said they intend to do so through their workforce development program, which is working to address the employment needs in this area.
“If that’s a need, and that’s also our passion, and we get to teach them Jesus all the while, how can we create a program, or a center, that would allow us to reach students while also generates sustainability?” Ramirez asked.
Ramirez announced that the Gathering Place plans to lease space in the old Winn-Dixie location on Altama Ave. in Brunswick and create a new center that will double as a thrift store and café. Gathering Place interns will work in the center and learn skills in service and retail.
The capital campaign aims to raise $750,000.
“I’ve got good news,” Ramirez said. “$225,000 has always been committed before tonight.”
He then asked those in attendance to make a donation commitment.
“We have a rich legacy here at the Gathering Place,” he said. “And whether this is your 10th time at this event or your very first time, I’m inviting you to write your own chapter in this story as the community.”