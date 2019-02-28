String lights and Christmas ornaments were strewn in the pine straw, and a wreath hung high on a tree branch.
The decorations had previously been used to bring some festive cheer to an otherwise difficult situation, and now the lights and baubles were scattered on the ground alongside the other possessions of two homeless individuals living in the woods in Glynn County.
A trail of clothes and discarded food wrappers and cans led up to their camp. Wood planks leaned against trees to form makeshift homes. Blankets and tarps served as walls and ceilings, offering a small amount of privacy underneath the pine trees.
“This is more elaborate than most of them,” said Katie Hagin, homeless assistance and supportive housing manager for Gateway Behavioral Health Services in Brunswick, walking through the camp Wednesday.
A man and a woman live in the camp. They’re among hundreds who qualify as homeless in Glynn County. The exact number of homeless in this area fluctuates constantly, but local organizations recently underwent an effort conduct an official count.
During the last week of January, Hagin helped lead the annual Point In Time Count for Glynn County, through which about 30 count workers spent a week seeking out and surveying homeless individuals who live in this area.
Gateway and Safe Harbor coordinate the count locally, and several local agencies and organizations also send volunteers.
Count workers used an app on their cellphones to conduct surveys.
After kickoff events at Gateway and The Well, a homeless day shelter in downtown Brunswick, count workers scoured the community to find the homeless. They set up tables at the Manna House in Brunswick during lunch, surveyed people at HIS Ministries and The Well and canvassed homeless camps around the county.
“It is to give an accurate picture of the number of homeless people in our community to (the Department of Community Affairs) and (the Department of Housing and Urban Development), so that when it comes time for them to decide where to put new grant funding and how much grant funding goes into each community, they have an accurate picture of, ‘OK, this community needs more,” Hagin said.
The Point In Time Count has been going on annually for two years. The number of homeless in Glynn County has continued to rise, Hagin said. Last year’s count results led to Gateway receiving funding to start a rapid rehousing program, which provides temporary rental assistance to those in need.
“They saw there was a need in our community,” Hagin said.
Many factors may contribute to Glynn County’s high homeless population, said Honey Sparre, outreach case manager for Gateway. Sparre said this area has more homeless per capita than Savannah or Atlanta.
The official numbers of this year’s count have not been released yet but should be out by the fall.
Hagin was told, though, that more veterans were counted among the homeless this year, as well as more people who tested positive for HIV and AIDs.
The homeless population in Glynn County live in cars, in motel rooms and outside in camps. The Salvation Army also offers a night shelter for a limited number.
Gateway and other groups collect donations of food, furniture, clothes and other basic needs to give to the homeless.
“We always are accepting donations of furniture, pots and pans, dishes, hygiene products — any basic need items,” Hagin said.
Sparre suggested donating food items that are not covered by food stamps.
Gateway is one of many local groups working to help the homeless year-round, offering a helping hand to a group of people who have fallen down and are struggling to get back up.
“We’re here to give a hand up not a hand out,” Sparre said.
Sparre gets multiple calls every week from mothers who are living in cars with their children. She’s visited camps with diapers on the ground and children’s clothes hanging up to dry after being hand-washed.
“I probably get seven to nine calls a week about moms living in a car with kids,” she said. “They didn’t have child care. They were late to work too many times. They got terminated. They got behind on rent. They lost their housing.”
Underneath the Christmas wreath, a bicycle leaned against the tree next to several blown out tires. Four doors were stacked up against the same tree, suggesting the camp residents had plans to further expand their home.
Severals bags of Ring Pops sat on the ground next to a Papa John’s pizza box and a bag of unpopped popcorn. Storage bins kept some of their possessions off the dirt.
And nearby, a continuous stream of traffic rushed by obliviously on the interstate.
“It’s very hidden from the general public,” Hagin said.
Those wishing to donate to Gateway can email Hagin at khagin@gatewaybhs.org.