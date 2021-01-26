Improvements to the intersection of U.S. 17 and Fourth Street could begin later this month or early March, if city commissioners approve a recommendation Monday by the Brunswick Finance Committee.
The one obstacle for the project was the cost of a pedestal to display an anchor at the intersection, considered one of the city’s gateways. City engineer Garrow Alberson said the cost of more than $50,000 for the pedestal was more than expected. He suggested some comparative shopping before committing to the cost.
“We’re vetting that number,” he said. “Building materials have skyrocketed over a year ago. We’re just making sure we’re not overpaying.”
But the landscaping, estimated to cost around $84,000, was approved by the finance committee. Funding for the project is through a state grant and SPLOST 6 funds.
Alberson said it was important for the landscaping to begin as soon as possible because of the types of plants that will go there. They are low maintenance after they take root, but this is the ideal time of year for the plants to go into the ground.
Alberson said the landscaping project will take about 60 days from the time it begins.
“We’d like to get this landscaping done as soon as possible,” he said. “We’re just trying to save money.”
Finance committee members voted to recommend the landscaping portion of the project and wait until Alberson checks with the bidder to see if the cost of the pedestal can be reduced.