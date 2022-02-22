Gasoline prices continue steady rise

The new state average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose by 4 cents to $3.37 in Georgia over the past week, according to AAA.

Motorists are paying 25 cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they were just one month ago and 89 cents more than they were a year ago.

Brunswick once again made the list of the most expensive metro markets in Georgia at $3.48, followed by Savannah at $3.47. Topping the list was Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.49.

The national average increased by 5 cents to $3.53.

—The Brunswick News

More from this section

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

Date nights are special, and girls’ (or guys’) nights out can be a lot of fun, but sometimes it seems as if even the most special occasions become routine.

Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

A group of business leaders and elected officials will visit the state capital next week with the expansion of the Coastal Pines Technical College in Brunswick as their No. 1 priority.