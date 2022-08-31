Approval of a conditional-use permit for a Friendly Express convenience store and gas station on Frederica Road will be considered Thursday at the Glynn County Commission meeting.
The request for the permit for the business on St. Simons Island is in the Red Barn planned development district where allowed commercial uses include automobile service stations with fuel pumps.
The request includes a proposal to remove a 22-inch live oak tree located closest to Bennie’s Red Barn and within the Frederica Road right of way.
Commissioners will also consider two separate requests to install native landscaping on the seaward side of two parcels on Sea Island. Both requests were recommended for approval by the Islands Planning Commission.
A request to amend the county’s alcohol ordinance will be considered at the meeting. The request, if approved, will allow malt beverages and wine to be served from mobile beverage carts on golf courses in the Golden Isles. Malt beverages and wine would also be allowed to be served at refreshment stands or club houses located within the boundaries of golf courses and race tracks.
A request for the abandonment of an existing paved road at 220 and 300 Needwood Road will be considered. The section of paved road is accessed by adjacent property owners and those living to the east of the road. A benefit to approving the request is the county will no longer be responsible for maintaining the short section of paved road that appears to dead end at the properties.
The consent agenda includes:
• Awarding a $1.5 million contract to Allen Owens Construction and Paving, Inc. for the Sterling drainage improvement project, with funding provided by the SPLOST 2016 Golden Isles Parkway extension drainage improvements.
• A request to solicit bids for the construction of two batting cages at the North Glynn Recreation Complex with tuning to be provided by the District 3 capital allocation not to exceed $400,000.
• Approval of $283,322 to buy a new ambulance and necessary medical equipment for the county fire department.