Harris Teeter on St. Simons Island plans to tear down a nearby building and replace it with fuel pumps, according to plans filed with Glynn County’s Community Development Department.
“It is common to have a fuel station mixed in with a grocery store anchor and other commercial/retail uses within a shopping center such as this,” according to the permit, prepared by Jacksonville engineering firm Kimley-Horn. “The fuel station will be located along the main thoroughfare through St. Simons Island where there are higher intense uses.”
The building, leased by Signature Property Group, would be razed to make way for seven fuel pumps, an attendant kiosk and canopy, according to a conditional use permit application filed with the county.
“The fueling station and attendant kiosk will be designed to fit into the existing shopping center and have safe traffic movements,” according to the application. “This area of Sea Island Road contains a multitude of high intense commercial uses and a fueling station will be compatible to these surrounding uses.”
Quoting from the county’s comprehensive plan and future land use map, the application notes that a fueling station fits in with the surrounding area and the long-term development plan for the mid-island commercial zone.
In particular, the company hopes to attract people already shopping in the heavily commercial area and Sea Island Road traffic that would otherwise have to divert north or south into Frederica Road to another gas station.
The construction plan does not include the removal of any mature live oak trees, the application states. Some trees will be cut down, but none that would significantly impact the tree canopy.
Kimley-Horn personnel working with the county on the application did not return requests for comment.
County Planner Maurice Postal said the Islands Planning Commission plans to consider the permit application at its January meeting. While a date has not been announced, the IPC typically holds meetings on the third Tuesday of the month.