Motorists in the Golden Isles and across the rest of the state will be paying more for a gallon of gas after 11:59 p.m. today.
That is when the freeze on the per gallon state gas tax is expected to fully thaw and reappear at the pumps.
It could mean paying as much as 30 cents more per gallon. Because gas distributors pay the tax in Georgia, the actual increase at the pumps may vary from outlet to outlet.
Georgia legislators approved the tax suspension in March. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the freeze on a month-to-month basis through December.
The reappearance of the state tax is coming at a time when the cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia is inching upward.
On Monday, the average price of a gallon had climbed by 5 cents over the previous week. That raised the average cost to 2.81 per gallon.
