It’s getting harder to budget for the contents of that leisure or business vehicle’s fuel tank when the cost of fuel at the pumps keeps going up.
Just this past week, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia rose by 1.7 cents.
The increase raised the average per gallon price in the Peach State to $2.88, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,883 stations. That’s 92.6 cents higher than it was just one year ago.
A major travel holiday like July 4th will do that to prices, one analyst stresses.
“Gasoline demand over the holiday weekend certainly did not disappoint as millions of Americans flooded the roads for the long weekend, guzzling down gasoline at a clip not seen in years, and in the process, we could have set new all-time records for consumption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Don’t hold your breath for those neon digits at the pump to come down anytime soon.
“As OPEC+ met over the weekend and saw a heated disagreement about raising oil production, WTI crude oil surged in Monday evening electronic trading to nearly $77 per barrel on higher demand and a lack of additional supply from OPEC amidst a mountain of disagreement on how to respond to the market,” De Haan said.
“For now, with imbalances in supply and demand continuing, motorists will continue digging deeper to pay for gasoline as prices are likely headed no where but up until global supply starts to catch up with the continued surge in demand.”
The cheapest price GasBuddy found in the state was $2.58 per gallon. The most expensive was $3.45.
Atlanta prices were among the highest at $2.90, an actual decrease of 0.9 cents from the prior week.
As high as it is in Georgia, motorists in some of the other states are paying more to fuel their pickups, cars and SUVs.
According to GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.12. That’s 7.9 cents higher than it was a month ago and 94.3 cents more than it was in 2020.
Motorists in Georgia were paying an average price of $1.96 per gallon this time last year, $2.54 in 2019 and $2.67 in 2018.
High, but better than the average gallon price in the state on July 6, 2014, which was $3.56.