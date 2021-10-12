If the wallets and credit cards of motorists in Georgia could talk, a careful listener might hear them exclaim “ouch” when pulling up to the gas pumps this week.
The average cost of a gallon of unleaded gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past week, according to the AAA Auto Club Group, elevating the average per gallon price across the state to $3.06.
The new average reflects an increase of $1.07 over this same time last year. A 15-gallon tank vehicle now costs $45.90 to fill up, $9 more than it did in January 2020.
Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman, blames two factors for the higher pump prices.
“The probable cause for the increase appears to be an uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $70 per barrel,” she said.
No need to put off travel plans with the hope of saving money.
“High crude prices will likely contribute to gas prices remaining elevated this season,” Waiters said.
The national average is experiencing a similar climb — about 7 cents a gallon more than last week, AAA reports.
Higher crude prices are the main contributor to the rise in cost, even though people are getting behind the wheel more. According to AAA, gas demand increased just slightly from 9.40 million barrels a day to 9.44 million barrels a day.
In Georgia, the most expensive prices were found in cities along the coast, including Brunswick, where the average cost was $3.11. Savannah had the highest at $3.18, followed by Hinesville at $3.15.
Less expensive prices at the pump were in Columbus, $2.99, and Augusta-Aiken, $3.00. The very least costly could be purchased in the Catoosa-Dade-Walker region, where the average price was $2.98.