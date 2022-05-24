There’s good news and bad news for motorists in the Golden Isles.
The good news first: this is not California, where the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.24.
The bad news: this is Brunswick, where AAA found the highest gallon cost in Georgia Sunday at $4.20.
Gas prices across the state are 17 cents a gallon higher than they were a week ago, jacking up the average cost at the pump to $4.15. That’s 43 cents more than a month ago and $1.22 more than what motorists were paying for fuel in 2021.
“Several factors continue to contribute to high pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “The high cost of crude oil continues to be the main culprit, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, increased demand and the switch to summer blend gasoline. The summer blend is more expensive and can add up to 10 cents more per gallon, depending on the market.”
There is more grim news on the horizon. When June 1 arrives, the cost of a gallon of gas in Georgia will automatically rise by 28.7 cents with the return of the state gasoline tax. The General Assembly suspended the tax through May 31.
The upcoming Memorial Day weekend also is likely to spark a price hike with the greater traffic flow that is expected during what is a three-day holiday for many. AAA is predicting 1.2 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more from their home on the opening days of the summer vacation season, a 7.5 percent increase over the number traveling last year.
Eighty percent of those will be on the roads and highways.
“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA.
Nationwide, upwards of 39.2 million Americans will travel this weekend, 8.3% more than wandered from home in 2021.
The national average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded grew by 12 cents from the previous week to $4.59.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says how high prices will climb depends on the nation’s habits.
“With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year, though prices are appearing to slow down, for now,” De Hann said.
“While the coast isn’t clear yet and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky-high prices.”