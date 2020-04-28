Motorists traveling the highways of the Golden Isles at lunchtime Monday noticed something few have missed the past month or so: traffic.
More people, many still out of work and waiting for jobs to return, abandoned sheltering in place temporarily to take advantage of the loosening of restrictions on businesses by Gov. Brian Kemp.
In addition to the reopening of businesses, restaurants were offering dine-in service for the first time in weeks.
Roadways were virtually devoid of strings of vehicles in March and most of this month due to the large number of residents opting to stay home to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
The traffic count has been low enough to encourage Glynn County and the Joint Water and Sewer Commission to jump on road and utility projects, work made easier when fewer vehicles are moving about.
What this could mean to prices at the gas pumps remains to be seen, though experts predict no immediate effect.
Gas prices across the nation have steadily decreased. As of Monday, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia was $1.63.
That’s four cents lower than it was a week ago, 26 cents less than last month and $1.09 less than this time last year, according to AAA.
That’s a substantial savings to drivers. For example, on Monday, it cost $24.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank, $16.65 less than it did in April 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon.
“Pump prices have consistently declined for nine weeks as Americans follow stay at home orders and crude prices remain low due to COVID-19,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “Motorists can expect to see prices continue to decline in the week ahead.”
The average price in Atlanta was $1.64, generally lower than what’s found in the Golden Isles.
According to AAA, the most expensive Georgia metro markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($1.82); Brunswick ($1.76); and Savannah ($1.73).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets are Dalton ($1.39); Rome ($1.44); and Athens ($1.48).
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 4 cents to $1.77 since last Monday. Compared to a year ago, the national average today is $1.11 lower.