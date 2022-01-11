Everyone has heard the old adage of what goes up must come down, but how about this one: what comes down must go up.
Sounds strange unless the topic is gasoline prices, which once again are on the rise.
In Georgia, prices for regular unleaded gas at the pumps rose an average of 2 cents per gallon over the week, according to AAA. That jacked the average price up to $3.11 per gallon.
There is good news and bad news here. The good news: it is 3.8 cents lower than it was a month ago. The bad news: it is 96.6 cents per gallon higher than it was just one year ago.
Blame in COVID-19, and more specifically on omicron, says AAA.
“Due to the lingering uncertainty of the economic impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant, no one can say with confidence where gas prices will go next,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “AAA recommends Georgians look for ways to save money at the pump.”
Once again, Brunswick and Savannah shared the honor of having some of the highest prices in the state.
On top was Savannah at $3.19 per gallon, followed by Brunswick at $3.17 and Atlanta at $3.15.
Lowest prices were found in Albany, $2.96; Warner Robins, $2.97; and Rome, $2.98.
It could be worse. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded stood at $3.30 on Monday.