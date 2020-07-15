Prices for regular unleaded gasoline at the pumps remain steady across Georgia, but that's not necessarily good news for motorists in Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
The average per gallon prices in Glynn County are still the highest in the state, the AAA —Auto Club Group reported Monday. The average price in Brunswick was $2.11 per gallon.
Hinesville-Fort Stewart has the second highest average at $2.07, followed by Savannah at $2.06.
The average price in the rest of the state was $2.00 per gallon, 11 cents more than last month, but 65 cents less than this time last year.
Metro markets with the least expensive gasoline in Georgia as of Monday were Athens, $1.93; Dalton $1.94; and Gainesville, $1.95.
“The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data shows gasoline demand and supply continue on a roller coaster ride,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As motorists react to unfolding COVID-19 information, we are seeing driving behaviors related to filling-up ebb and flow.”
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded increased by 1 cent from last week, inching up to $2.19.