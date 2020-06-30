Brunswick and the Golden Isles had the dubious honor of having the highest prices at the gas pump in the state last week.
Motorists in Glynn County will be happy to know that status has changed, according to the Auto Club Group, AAA.
With an average price at the pumps at $2.03, the coastal community dropped to a ranking of third highest in the state Monday.
Replacing it in the top spot are Savannah, with an average price of $2.05 per gallon, and Augusta, with an average price of $2.04.
Motorists will find the lowest per gallon prices in the Peach State at pumps in Athens ($1.95), Rome ($1.96) and Warner Robins ($1.97). In Atlanta, the average price hovered around $2.
There is more good news for Brunswick. While the average gas price statewide jumped 8 cents a gallon from last week, it climbed by only a single penny in the Golden Isles during the same time period.
The price ascension reflects a 25 cents increase from last month, but it’s still lower — by 52 cents — than it was this same time a year ago.
Will pump prices continue to rise? The answer will elicit no surprise.
“Demand levels are likely to ebb and flow in the coming weeks as people continue to be cautious about travel,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As a result, pump prices will likely continue to increase through the end of July.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $2.18, which is 5 cents higher than it was a week ago, Waiters said.