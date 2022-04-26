A slight upward twitch in gasoline prices at the pump may have gone unnoticed to Georgia motorists.
The average price of a regular gallon of unleaded gas in the state rose to $3.71, an increase of a single penny Sunday over the previous week.
According to AAA, the national average reflected a higher climb. It crept up by 4 cents to raise the national average per gallon cost to $4.12.
Recent increases may only be the beginning of a new trend, warns Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy
“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” De Haan said.
“The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens — something motorists should be on the watch for.”
Other factors are at play as well.
“In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR (Strategic Petroleum Preserves) continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing,” De Haan said.
“The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”
In Georgia, the lowest price found by GasBuddy’s survey of 5,883 gas outlets was $3.33 per gallon. A difference of $1.44 per gallon separated the lowest from the highest price in the state, $4.77.
GasBuddy did not identify the locations of the high and low prices.
The average cost in Georgia reported Monday by AAA was 28 cents less than prices in March and $1.01 more than this same time last year.
Here are average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded reported by GasBuddy in other cities around the state:
• Augusta $3.65, unchanged from last week.
• Macon $3.59, up 7.7 cents from last week.
• Atlanta $3.73, down 1.5 cents from last week.