Gas prices are easing down and the supply at most outlets is returning to normal, but motorists would be wise to check ahead before taking to the road this Memorial Day weekend.
Problems still exist at some locations in the state following the ransomware attack and subsequent reboot of the Colonial pipeline.
With one million Georgians expected to be among the 30-plus million Americans traveling by vehicle this weekend, checking destinations for the availability of gas would be a prudent action, according to AAA.
“Although the (Colonial) pipeline is currently operating, some gas stations across Georgia continue to see fuel outages as supply logistics work to return to normal,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While pump prices are anticipated to increase due to high demand for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, we don’t expect higher gas prices to deter motorists from hitting the road since many Americans are eager to travel.”
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas across the state was $2.93 over the weekend, three cents less than a week ago, according to AAA.
Compared to this time last month, the figure is 23 cents higher. It’s $1.21 more than the average price recorded one year ago.
Motorists were paying the most for gas in Atlanta, $2.98 per gallon; Athens, $2.97; and Gainesville, $2.95.
Although higher than average, the prices were lower than the cost at the pumps of one gas outlet on U.S. 17 in Brunswick Monday, which was $2.99.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were found in Warner Robins, $2.81; Columbus, $2.82; and Albany, $2.83.
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reported by AAA was $3.03, one cent less than it was last week.
Georgia is not the only state still experiencing gas issues in some areas. Pockets in the two Carolinas are as well, according to GasBuddy.
The outlook is positive.
“For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season,” predicted Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.