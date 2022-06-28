Gasoline prices across the state continue to reflect a touch of gravity.
The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia dropped by 7 cents Sunday, falling from $4.47 per gallon to $4.40.
The gallon cost is 27 cents more than it was just a month ago and $1.49 more than it was this time in 2021.
To AAA, it is a good sign.
“If crude oil continues to decline, it’s possible gas prices will follow suit this week as more than 1.3 million Georgians prepare to hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” predicted Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman.
For the second week in a row, the highest price in Georgia was found in the Brunswick Metro Area at $4.48 per gallon, followed by Atlanta at $4.47 and Athens at $4.42.
Albany had the least expensive gallon price at $4.13.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday that lane closures due to highway construction will be suspended from noon Friday to 10 p.m. July 5.
Those planning to travel out of state for the Independence Day holiday will find higher prices, depending on where they go. The national average of a gallon of regular gas Sunday was $4.90, an 8 cents decrease over the previous week.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, also expressed optimism over the two-week showing.
“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing,” De Haan said.
“The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline. While prices will be at their highest July Fourth level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June.”
De Haan adds this warning: “Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”
Motorists headed southwest to states like Louisiana and Texas would be wise to check the weather reports for the region. A tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to drench areas of both states over the next several days.
More boats are expected on the waterways during the national holiday, which may impact prices at the docks.