AAA found the most expensive gas in Georgia Sunday in the Brunswick metro area at $3.74 for a single gallon of regular unleaded.
Other expensive markets were the metro areas of Macon at $3.72 per gallon and Atlanta at $3.70 for a gallon of unleaded.
The three highest markets were included in AAA’s weekly report on gas prices. In Georgia, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded dropped 6 cents from a week ago to a low of $3.70.
The new average is 54 cents lower than it was this time in March but $1 more than it was a year ago.
“The average price for a gallon of gasoline has fallen below $4 for much of the U.S.,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman.
“Georgians have seen over a 50 cents drop in pump prices since last month. These lower prices were a welcome relief for drivers who hit the road to spend time with family and friends during the Easter weekend.”
Lower costs in Georgia are partly attributable to the state’s suspension of its gasoline tax through May 31.
Although the national average fell by only 3 cents during the same time to $4.08 per gallon, steeper decreases could be ahead in some parts of the country.
AAA says President Biden’s plan to allow sales of higher-ethanol gasoline, also known as E15, through the summer months is intended to bring relief in areas where E15 is sold. According to AAA, it typically sells for 5 to 10 cents lower per gallon than regular gasoline.
At the same time, AAA is warning consumers that not all vehicles are designed to run on E15. It urges drivers to be sure their vehicle is compatible with the ethanol rating before using it.
GasBuddy is not ready to paint a rosy picture for motorists planning to travel in the upcoming months.
“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues. A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia.
“This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”