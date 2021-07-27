Gas prices in Georgia dropped by nearly a penny the past week.

Prices on average dropped by 0.9 cents per gallon, lowering the weekly average across the state to $2.92 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,883 gas outlets in Georgia.

Gas prices in Georgia are 4.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reported.

The least expensive gas found in the state by GasBuddy was $2.56 per gallon; the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline fell by 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon Monday.

"With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new Covid cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC's increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"However, we aren't yet in the clear. U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren't slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer."

