Gas prices in the Peach State are drifting downward, and one analyst is predicting they will tumble below the $4 mark within the next seven days.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas across Georgia had dropped to $4.04 by Monday. That is 15 cents less than motorists were shelling out a week ago and 45 cents less than last month. It’s still $1.07 more than they were paying this time last year.
“The decrease in demand, alongside declining oil prices, has helped to lower gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump.”
Gov. Brian Kemp’s extension of the state gas tax suspension approved earlier in the year by the Georgia General General Assembly continues to help matters.
The most expensive metro markets in Georgia were Atlanta at $4.13, followed by Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $4.12 and Athens at $4.11.
Prices were even higher at some gas outlets in Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
Least expensive metro markets were Warner Robins, $3.72, followed by Albany, $3.74, and Valdosta, $3.79.
The national average cost of a gallon of regular gas fell by 15 cents, but it remains high at $4.53.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, remains optimistic.
“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years,” De Haan said.
He said the trend is likely to survive a sixth straight week.
“Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average (falling) to $3.99 a gallon by mid-August,” De Haan said. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the South, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”
According to AAA, gas demand is dropping just as supply is increasing.
The Energy Information Administration reports that gas demand fell from 9.41 million barrels a day to 8.06 million barrels a day last week. At the same time, total domestic gas stocks increased by 5.8 million barrels.
Declining crude demand due to reduced economic activity or continuing COVID-19-related lockdowns in China could continue the downward trend of gas prices, it noted.