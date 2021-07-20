That child in the vehicle who is learning numbers from the constantly changing prices on gasoline signs may soon be able to count as high as 300 pennies.
The cost of a gallon of unleaded gasoline took another big jump across the state over the past week, this time by 4 cents, taking the average price to $2.97, according to AAA.
Putting the ongoing increases in perspective, AAA says it now costs a motorist $44.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, or $7.65 more than what it cost in January 2020 when the average cost was $2.46 per gallon.
Blame the season, AAA says.
“Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road, and gas prices are not backing down,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Georgians are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up at the pump.”
It could be worse. The national average for a gallon of regular is now $3.16, 2 cents more than just one week ago.
Brunswick is one of three cities where the average price is highest in the state. Savannah was No. 1 at $3.03, followed by Brunswick at $3 even and Atlanta at $2.99.
Motorists will have to drive to the area of Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties to buy regular gas at $2.84 a gallon, the lowest average price in Georgia.