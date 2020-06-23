The relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions is impacting more than the community’s health.
It’s also hitting the pocketbook.
As most motorists by now know, gas prices are creeping upward.
They climbed by two cents statewide over the past week, raising the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded at the pumps to $1.92 in Georgia.
That’s three cents cheaper than what regular unleaded was selling for at one of the less expensive gas outlets that does not require a membership in Brunswick Monday.
Brunswick joins Savannah and Hinesville as being the most expensive places to fill up in the state, with Brunswick at the top of the list, according to AAA, the Auto Club Group.
In Brunswick, the average price per gallon was $2.02. It was $1.98 in Savannah and $1.96 in Hinesville.
Where will travelers find the least expensive gas in the state? According to AAA, lower costs awaits motorists in Catoosa County, $1.85 average, Athens, $1.87, and Gainesville, $1.85.
“As Americans drive more, they are refueling gasoline demand levels, which is helping to lift pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, spokesman for AAA. “Higher demand will contribute to increasing gas prices in the coming weeks, but they aren’t going to spike to typical summer prices. That’s because demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stock levels.”
Although the cost of fuel is higher in the Golden Isles, motorists may find some comfort in knowing they’re paying a lot less than they did in April 2019, when the average cost soared to $2.74 per gallon at its peak.
There’s also this fact: the current price is lower than the current national average of $2.12 per gallon.