If the wallets of Georgia motorists feel a little thinner today, it’s likely due to a recent stop and fill-up at a nearby gas pump.
Gas prices across the state rose by an average of 9 cents a gallon over the past seven days.
The average prices for regular unleaded gas jumped to $3.33, and even higher in areas like the Golden Isles. Some outlets along U.S. 17 alone were charging $3.35 a gallon Sunday.
For the third consecutive week, it’s Russia’s fault, says AAA.
“Crude oil prices set new 2022 highs on Friday amid concerns over how a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could result in sanctions on Russian oil which could make the oil market even tighter than it currently is,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.
Might as well refigure the household budget now. Increases may be fairly routine.
“Georgians can expect pump prices to remain high for a while,” Waiters said.
Where were the highest prices found? Once again, along the coast, with Brunswick leading the pack at $3.44 per gallon.
Trailing it by a few cents were Hinesville, $3.43. and Savannah, $3.42.
The lowest price found by AAA was in the Catoosa-Dade-Walker Metro area at $3.24.
Georgia’s average price is still lower than the national average, which jumped by 5 cents over the past week to a high of $3.48.
AAA offers a few tips for squeezing the most out of a gallon of gas. Combine errands and avoid fast takeoffs and fast breaking.
GasBuddy, which reports a lower weekly price increase at 8.5 cents, said the lowest price it found in the Peach State was $2.99 and the highest $3.99. It did not give a location for either.
It, too, blames Russia for the unstable market but notes other factors come into play as well.
“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump.
In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets.
“I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”