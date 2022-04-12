London Bridge is not falling down, contrary to the lyrics of a popular children’s song, but gasoline prices are.
As of Sunday, the average cost of regular unleaded gas in Georgia had dropped by 10.6 cents over the preceding week. That brought down the average price to $3.74 per gallon, GasBuddy found in its survey of 5,883 gas outlets across the Peach State.
The cost is 54.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.08 higher than it was this time last year.
The least expensive cost for a gallon of regular unleaded in Georgia was $3.06; $4.82 was the highest.
Average gas prices in Georgia, where the state per gallon tax has been suspended through May 31, is kinder to the wallets of motorists than they are in other areas of the country. The national average price of gasoline was $4.10 Sunday.
That is 36 cents more than what Georgia’s are paying on average, but 7.5 cents less than what motorists elsewhere around the country were shelling out for a gallon the prior week.
“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction — down — saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Will they drop lower? More than likely.
“The national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” De Haan said.
“It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and COVID don’t take drastic and unexpected turns.”
Those pumping diesel into their tanks also are getting some relief.
“Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week,” De Haan predicted. “The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”