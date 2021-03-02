Up, up, up.
That sums up what gas prices at the pumps have been doing since the arrival of 2021. Blame it on rising crude prices and a paralyzing winter storm.
In Georgia, the average price for regular unleaded gas rose to $2.57, a 6 cents jump over the previous week, according to the American Automobile Association. It’s 33 cents higher than in January and 29 cents more than it was at the pumps this time a year ago.
Motorists filling their tanks along the coast may find themselves paying the most for gas. The highest prices in the state were found in Savannah at $2.62, followed by Brunswick at $2.61. Valdosta was third highest at $2.58.
The least expensive markets Monday were found in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties at $2.51 per gallon, followed by Rome at $2.52 and Athens at $2.53.
“Because U.S. crude production was offline due to the Gulf Coast winter storm we can expect gas prices to be impacted,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Georgians should anticipate pump prices to rise this coming week.”
Prices climbed even higher nationwide. The average per gallon cost increased by 9 cents to $2.72.
AAA attributes the jump to higher crude prices, as well as what it describes as longer-than-expected refinery outages in the wake of the winter storm last week.
It predicts price stability will return as refineries restart and return to normal operations.
AAA noted that crude prices increased due to growing market optimism that as vaccines become more available, crude demand will recover.