Thinking of running to the store? You just might consider actually using those two legs and feet in view of what is happening at the gas pumps.
Motorists in the Golden Isles and elsewhere around the state might even be giving those electric-mobiles a second look.
The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at the pumps jumped 13 cents over the past seven days in Georgia, elevating it to $3.50 Sunday.
That’s no longer an ouch. It’s a double ouch that soon will balloon into a triple ouch, industry experts predict.
“Georgians continue to feel pain at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Industry professionals warn gas prices are likely to climb even higher if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.”
The price of crude shot up almost immediately after Russian troops began rolling into Ukraine. Unless hostilities cease, it’s only going to get worse. AAA predicts the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies.
Georgia drivers will continue to feel it at the pumps and in their wallets. The new average price of a gallon of gas in the state Sunday was 32 cents more than last month and a whopping 94 cents more than this time last year, AAA notes.
Georgia metro markets where prices were the highest include Hinesville-Fort Stewart. $3.61; Savannah, $3.59; and Augusta-Aiken $3.58.
The least expensive metro markets in the Peach State were Rome, $3.44; Warner Robins, $3.45; and Dalton $3.46.
There is one comforting thought. The average price in Georgia is still better than in other parts of the nation. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline Sunday had increased by 7 cents to $3.60.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia was priced at $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive was $4.09.
Like AAA, GasBuddy envisions higher prices ahead.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future.”
The time of year does not help matters any, GasBuddy notes.
“In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day,” De Haan said. “It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”