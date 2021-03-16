The price of unleaded gas continues to climb, and it’s rising more on the coast than elsewhere.
According to the Auto Club Group of AAA, the average price in Georgia on Monday was 11 cents higher than the week before.
Motorists in Georgia are paying an average price of $2.69 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
The cost is 36 cents higher than it was in February and 59 cents more than this time last year.
Georgia is not alone, and when compared to other regions of the nation, Peach State motorists are better off.
“Nearly every state average has climbed by double-digits since February resulting in 1 in 10 gas stations with pump prices that are $3 per gallon or more,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for the Auto Club Group. “Even though Georgia pump prices are trending upward, we have remained below that threshold.”
As has been the case in the past, some of the highest prices in the state could be found along the coast Monday. Savannah led the way at $2.76, followed by Valdosta at $2.72 and Brunswick at $2.71.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Gainesville at $2.64, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.65, and Dalton at $2.66.
The national average increase is less — 9 cents, raising the cost to $2.85.
Rising crude prices is not the only reason for the price jump. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says the fact that more Americans are getting back on the road has a lot to do with ascending prices.
“As Americans turn optimistic on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, we’ve been seeing insatiable demand for gasoline, which continues to recover far faster than oil production,” he said. “According to GasBuddy data, last week’s gasoline demand was just 1 percent below the pre-pandemic level, an extremely bullish factor likely to continue driving gas and oil prices up in the short term.
“It’s no longer a question of if we’ll see gasoline demand return to near normal this year but when, and will oil producers rise to the occasion and be able to quickly ramp up output, or are we going to see the highest summer prices since 2014 until they jump into action? Only time will tell, but it’s looking like things are heating up far more than expected since the start of the year.”