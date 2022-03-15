Mickey Mouse might take a backseat to attractions closer to home like the water park on Jekyll Island as rising gas prices brighten the lure of family staycations this summer.
The average jump in the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at the pumps in Georgia jumped 32 cents to $4.29 Sunday in just one week.
That is an increase of 96 cents in a month’s time and a wallet-smarting leap of $1.61 in a year’s time.
The national average continues to be higher. As of Sunday, it climbed by 32 cents to an all-time high of $4.32 a gallon for regular unleaded.
It is history in the making.
“Georgians are paying more than they ever have for gasoline and are looking for ways to spend less at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman.
Waiters said there are ways to do that.
“There are simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill up,” Waiters said. “To start with, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained so you get optimal fuel economy.
“Unfortunately, drivers should anticipate gas prices to remain high for weeks to come.”
Boycotts of Russian oil by nations sympathetic to Ukraine as it struggles against a heavily equipped invading force are driving up demand on other suppliers and causing price increases on the world market, according to industry analysts.
In Georgia the most expensive markets were found in Atlanta, $4.32; Brunswick, $4.31; and Athens, $4.29.
The least expensive metro markets Sunday were Catoosa-Dade-Walker, $4.15; Augusta-Aiken, $4.22; and Warner Robins, $4.23.
Some relief may be on the way. The Georgia House of Representatives began a move toward a cheaper gallon with the passage of a bill that would temporarily suspend the state fuel tax from gas and diesel at the pumps. Gov. Brian Kemp is all for it, but it will need the approval of the state Senate.
Congress could do the same with the federal fuel tax. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, is among those in Congress pushing for it.
In Georgia, motorists pay a state per gallon tax of 29.1 cents and a federal per gallon tax of 18.4 cents. The same tax on diesel is higher — 32.6 cents state and 24.4 cents federal.
Meanwhile, police across the nation are warning vehicle owners that gas thefts are also on the rise. Not only are thieves removing gas from cars and pickup trucks, but they also are causing expensive damage to vehicles in the process by puncturing holes in tanks and cutting gas lines.
Police recommend anti-theft solutions such as parking vehicles in an enclosed garage and not leaving them unattended out in the open for prolonged periods of time.