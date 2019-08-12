Drivers on Glyndale Drive should expect delays starting today while Atlanta Gas Light performs maintenance on pipes running under the road.
Workers with the natural gas utility will dig up the road to work on the pipes underneath.
Only one lane will be closed at a time.
“We’re having to do some maintenance on the gas line that goes under Glyndale, so we’ll be open cutting the road,” said Paul Brannen, with the utility company. “Right there at the Georgia Power utilities. Where the transmission towers cross Glyndale, that’s where the gas crosses ... We’ll have one lane open at all times and flaggers at both ends of that job.”
The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from today until Aug. 23. One lane will remain open during the project, but traffic will necessarily be slowed.
“We would prefer them (to take a detour). The lesser the amount of traffic, the safer it is, obviously, but we will have one lane open and it will slow people down on the one lane,” Brannen said. “Please be patient.”
Workers will close one lane during the project, which will require tearing up the pavement to get at the pipes underneath.
“We’ll work one side to the centerline, and then we’ll start on the other side once we have a backfill and work it to the centerline again,” Brannen said.
For more information on local road closures, visit glynncounty.org/1818/Road-Closures.