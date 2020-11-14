Gas line break causes evacuation to King & Prince seafood
A gas line break at King & Prince Seafood caused the building to be evacuated Friday afternoon.
Deputy Chief Jerry Allen with the Brunswick Fire Department said firefighters were called out just past noon Friday after gas line was breached during construction at the southwest corner of the plant. The line was underneath a part of the structure, he added, and it took some time for utility workers to access the line.
No one was injured, and firefighters left the scene at around 4:22 p.m., he said. The breach occurred near some nearby homes, but they were not directly affected and were not evacuated.
King & Prince and Atlanta Gas Line personnel at the scene declined to comment.
— The Brunswick News